2,500 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,293. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.35. The stock had a trading volume of 309,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $324.41. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.