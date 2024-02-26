248,431 Shares in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Bought by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter worth $763,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGSS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.25. 213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,623. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

