1,583,079 Shares in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Better Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.2% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 3.34% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 113.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 327,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,391. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

