14,156 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

