Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 14,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 21,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Zentek Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zentek during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zentek during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zentek during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentek during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zentek during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

