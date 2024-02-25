ZClassic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. ZClassic has a market cap of $796,472.09 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00053512 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00048048 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00020155 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
