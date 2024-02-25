YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.92.

NYSE:YPF opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 226,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $1,543,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

