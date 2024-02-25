Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 51,837 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $309,466.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,425,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,418,617.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 223,399 shares of company stock worth $1,413,939. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.69. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

