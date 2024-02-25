XYO Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $106.53 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00804939 USD and is up 11.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,533,672.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

