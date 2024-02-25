Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Xometry stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. Xometry has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,044 shares of company stock worth $755,064. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xometry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xometry by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Xometry by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after buying an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

