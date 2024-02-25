Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,313,000 after purchasing an additional 53,413 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

