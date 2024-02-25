Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $314.53

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.53 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 326.50 ($4.11). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 326.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 787,588 shares changing hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,650.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 306.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sven Borho purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($202,719.72). Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

