Wise (LON:WISE) Shares Up 1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 859.80 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 859 ($10.82). Approximately 486,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,099,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850.40 ($10.71).

WISE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 687 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 946 ($11.91) to GBX 983 ($12.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4,090.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 849.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 753.76.

In other news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 119 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,257.13). In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.98), for a total value of £251,095.52 ($316,161.57). Also, insider Terri Duhon acquired 119 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,257.13). Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

