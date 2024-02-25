Wise (LON:WISE) Shares Up 1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 859.80 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 859 ($10.82). Approximately 486,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,099,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850.40 ($10.71).
WISE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 687 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 946 ($11.91) to GBX 983 ($12.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
In other news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 119 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,257.13). In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.98), for a total value of £251,095.52 ($316,161.57). Also, insider Terri Duhon acquired 119 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,257.13). Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
