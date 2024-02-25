William Blair Weighs in on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDFree Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $373.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

