Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,500 ($56.66) to GBX 4,100 ($51.62) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 4.3 %

WPM opened at GBX 3,040 ($38.28) on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 3,040 ($38.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,253 ($53.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,234.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,699.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,585.78.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.