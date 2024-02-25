Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,500 ($56.66) to GBX 4,100 ($51.62) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 4.3 %
WPM opened at GBX 3,040 ($38.28) on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 3,040 ($38.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,253 ($53.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,234.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,699.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,585.78.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
