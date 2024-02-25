Westlake Co. (WLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 14th

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Westlake has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Westlake has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70. Westlake has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

