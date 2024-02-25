Westlake Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Westlake has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Westlake has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

WLK stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.37. Westlake has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Westlake by 109.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 1,116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 2,087.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Westlake by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

