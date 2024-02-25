Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.