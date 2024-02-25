Wells Fargo & Company Boosts WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $14.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of WalkMe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $783.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.09. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

