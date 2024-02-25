Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.22.

Celanese Stock Down 0.1 %

Celanese stock opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 703.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

