Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

