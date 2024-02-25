Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.383 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.0 %

WCN opened at C$229.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$206.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$193.31. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$230.89. The stock has a market cap of C$59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.34, for a total value of C$690,760.94. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.34, for a total value of C$690,760.94. Insiders have sold 9,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,499 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$192.10.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

