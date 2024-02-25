Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.36

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.36 and traded as high as C$32.93. Wajax shares last traded at C$32.78, with a volume of 31,001 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WJX. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Wajax Price Performance

Wajax Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

