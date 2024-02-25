Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.04 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $187.40 million and $6.04 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $6.67 or 0.00012918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,612.34 or 0.99972118 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00208566 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.6339296 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $6,135,824.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.