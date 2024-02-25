Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Down 2.5%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.93. 242,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 245,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

