Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is Oaktree Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Oaktree Capital Management LP cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 4.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 2.52% of Vistra worth $298,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $48.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.