Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $235.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 45,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

