VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Shares Up 8.6%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 8,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 27,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

VinFast Auto Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VinFast Auto stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

