VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.03

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and traded as high as $56.90. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 64,841 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a market cap of $965.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,132.84 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1053 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,959.31%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

