VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.03

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and traded as high as $56.90. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 64,841 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a market cap of $965.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,132.84 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1053 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,959.31%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.