Verge Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Verge has a total market cap of $69.56 million and $7.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,656.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $267.03 or 0.00516929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00135534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00241833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00144965 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00029660 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.