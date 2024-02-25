Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $43.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.57.

VECO opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $844,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

