Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Down 7.7%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). Approximately 32,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 73,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Various Eateries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

