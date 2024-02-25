Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0859 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

