Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 5.6% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,176. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

