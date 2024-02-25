Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $238.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $238.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

