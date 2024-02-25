Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $81.27. 166,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,396. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

