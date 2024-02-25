Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Reduced by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

