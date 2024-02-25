Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5742 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of VLYPO stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.
About Valley National Bancorp
