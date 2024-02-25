Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5742 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLYPO stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

