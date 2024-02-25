Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

