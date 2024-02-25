Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VAL
Valaris Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Valaris
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Valaris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Valaris by 184.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
About Valaris
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valaris
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.