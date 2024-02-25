Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Get Valaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VAL

Valaris Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Valaris

NYSE VAL opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Valaris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Valaris by 184.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.