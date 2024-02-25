UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.88

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.88 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UnitedHealth Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $31.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

UNH opened at $527.24 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.86. The company has a market capitalization of $487.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

