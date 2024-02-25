United Therapeutics’ (UTHR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $308.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.80.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

UTHR stock opened at $227.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.51. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.