United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $17.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Quarry LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.