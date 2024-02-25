UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $5,897,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in UiPath by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,357 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in UiPath by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,363,888 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after buying an additional 631,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.