U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

