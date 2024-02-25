Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 183,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.48. 141,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,158. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.06 and a 52-week high of $454.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $9,575,155. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

