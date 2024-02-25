TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.66. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRX Gold Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

