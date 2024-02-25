TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
NYSE TRX opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.66. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.