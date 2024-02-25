Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $39.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.