Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $39.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

