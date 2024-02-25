Truist Financial Boosts Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $44.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SKWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of SKWD opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 323,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,632,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 352,971 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

