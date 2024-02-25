TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Up 1.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 476 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 17.30% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

